CNN Data Guru Warns Dems That Voters Still Trust Trump and GOP More on Immigration

CNN data analyst Harry Enten warned Democratic lawmakers that voters still trust President Donald Trump and the Republican Party more on immigration, pointing out the party was “in a worse position” on the issue than during the president’s first administration.

Enten told anchor John Berman on Thursday that “after all the events in Los Angeles, after all the events in Minneapolis, after all the events of the last year on immigration,” he wanted to ask if Democrats had been able to “take advantage” on the issue in the polls.

“In 2018 Democrats had an edge of about 6 points,” he said, showing past figures on the studio screen. “Now look at that, Republicans are the ones who actually have an edge on immigration. So this whole idea that Democrats are going to be able to take advantage of the immigration issue actually doesn’t bear itself out in the polling despite everything that’s been going on.”

“In fact, Democrats are in a worse position than they were during Donald Trump’s first term,” he quipped, adding: “They think Democrats will do a worse job on immigration than Republicans.”

Turning to border security in general, Enten showed 2018 midterm polling that showed Republicans up 13 points but now having increased that advantage to +15 points.

“You put immigration with border security and the idea that Democrats will be able to take the ball and run away on it, the polling data suggests, no! No! No!” he declared. “This is actually an issue that Republicans should be more comfortable running on than Democrats. Democrats on immigration may actually be to the Republicans advantage.”

Enten spotted how the trend pushed even further pointing out that public approval of Trump on immigration outstripped former President Joe Biden at the same point during his presidency.

“At this point in his presidency, Biden was at just 34%. Donald Trump looks a whole heck of a lot better when you compare him to the alternative at 45%,” he said.

He concluded: “You can’t just look at something in isolation, you have to compare it to the alternative. And in this particular case, when you take a look at immigration and you compare Republicans to alternative Democrats this is an issue that Republicans should really like, and President Trump should like the comparison to Joe Biden.”

Watch above via CNN.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!