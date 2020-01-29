President Donald Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner defended his job leading the White House’s “Middle East peace plan” by boasting that he’s read “25 books” on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, this week.

During an interview with Sky News Arabic, Kushner claimed, “I’ve been studying this now for three years. I’ve read 25 books on it, I’ve spoken to every leader in the region, I’ve spoken to everyone who’s been involved in this.”

Since President Trump’s election in 2016, Kushner has been working on the “peace plan,” which was finally revealed this week.

“What he’s been able to do today is deliver for the Palestinians a pathway to a state, a contiguous territory, and conditions where they can earn their way to their independence, their dignity,” claimed Kushner on President Trump, Tuesday, before claiming the Palestinians have “a perfect track record of blowing every opportunity they’ve had in their past.”

On Wednesday, following Palestinian protests over the plan, Kushner declared, “they are proving, through their reaction, they are not ready to have a state.”

