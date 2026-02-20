JD Vance Accuses the Supreme Court of ‘Lawlessness’ After Trump Tariff Ruling

Vice President JD Vance torched the Supreme Court in response to its ruling that President Donald Trump’s tariffs were illegal.

The Supreme Court made the ruling with a 6-3 vote. In that ruling, Chief Justice John Roberts declared that Trump could not impose the sweeping tariffs without first getting congressional approval.

Hours later, Trump blasted the Supreme Court in a press conference and vowed to use other avenues to see his tariffs go through. He also insisted that he still didn’t need Congress, directly contradicting the SCOTUS ruling.

Shortly after Trump’s presser, Vance reiterated Trump’s message with his own scathing condemnation of the decision. The vice president said:

Today, the Supreme Court decided that Congress, despite giving the president the ability to "regulate imports", didn't actually mean it. This is lawlessness from the Court, plain and simple. And its only effect will be to make it harder for the president to protect American… — JD Vance (@JDVance) February 20, 2026

The ruling came with conservatives holding a 6-3 majority in the Supreme Court. Trump claimed the Supreme Court had been compromised by “foreign interests” and even called the Democratic justices a “disgrace” to the country.

