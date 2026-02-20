House Dem Urges Trump to Immediately Release ‘Evidence of Foreign Influence’ on Supreme Court

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL), who sits on the House Judiciary Committee, called on Donald Trump to put his money where his mouth is over his claims that the U.S. Supreme Court was being “swayed by foreign influence.”

Trump made the accusation during a White House press conference where he lambasted three conservative justices who ruled his sweeping tariffs — under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act — were illegal.

“As a member of the Judiciary Committee @HouseJudiciary @JudiciaryGOP, if the President has evidence of foreign influence or intervention into our Supreme Court, he should release that immediately,” Moskowitz posted to X.

As a member of the Judiciary Committee @HouseJudiciary @JudiciaryGOP , if the President has evidence of foreign influence or intervention into our Supreme Court, he should release that immediately. https://t.co/FQpo2ZfyK0 — Jared Moskowitz (@JaredEMoskowitz) February 20, 2026

Trump’s statement also seemed to surprise Fox News host Gillian Turner, who was in for Sandra Smith.

“[Trump] did go a step beyond saying that he is disappointed in them,” Turner said of Trump’s heated denouncement of the justices who ruled against his chief foreign policy initiative.

“He said he believes the justices who voted against his tariff program are deeply under the thumb of foreign influence,” Turner continued, before playing video of the president from earlier Friday.

“It’s my opinion that the court has been swayed by foreign interests and a political movement that is far smaller than people would ever think. It’s a small movement,” Trump said.

A reporter asked Trump, “Mr. President, you mentioned multiple times foreign influence over the Supreme Court. Do you have evidence of that, and if not, will you investigate that?”

“You’re gonna find out. You’re gonna find out,” Trump replied.

Turner asked Fox News host Shannon Bream, “Have we heard a president that you have covered in the past make those kinds of accusations against sitting justices?”

Bream skirted the question, saying, “Yeah, it was striking. And as you mentioned, there were reporter follow-ups and it seemed that he said people who were involved with bringing this case were people that were outside foreign influences. ‘Cause, of course, those would be groups you would expect to be involved with a case like this because they wouldn’t want these tariffs that the president issued under IEEPA. But these plaintiffs were U.S.-based.”

Bream continued, “Now, whether there were foreign influences or people who were cheering for those decisions or feeling in lockstep with the plaintiffs, I mean, that’s possible. But it seemed to be that he was suggesting there were foreign influences that had really pushed these two cases — these two cases that were consolidated — before the justices.”

The Bulwark’s Tim Miller also commented on the president’s statement, sarcastically writing, “It brings me no joy to say this but given the presidents shocking announcement that the Supreme Court is compromised by foreign interests, the next president will have no choice but to replace all 9 members with new justices who have no foreign entanglements.”

It brings me no joy to say this but given the presidents shocking announcement that the Supreme Court is compromised by foreign interests, the next president will have no choice but to replace all 9 members with new

justices who have no foreign entanglements. — Tim Miller (@Timodc) February 20, 2026

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

