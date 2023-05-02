Jesse Watters Claims ‘I Can Tell’ Who’s an Undocumented Immigrant By Looking at Them

Jesse Watters said he can tell whether certain people are in the country illegally by looking at them.

Speaking about illegal immigration and Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s pledge to continue busing undocumented migrants to cities run by Democrats – including New York – Watters told an anecdote about his commute on Tuesday’s installment of The Five.

“Now, I saw on the way into work an illegal immigrant family digging through the trash looking for recyclables,” he began.

“How did you know they were illegal?” co-host Jessica Tarlov asked.

“You can tell,” he said.

“Jesse!” Tarlov said in disbelief.

“I can tell,” he insisted. “I’m a city guy. And, you don’t want me to get into it, but I can tell.”

“It is the saddest thing to see because they’re not able to work here,” he continued. “They came to work, but they’re not able to work here. And the point is this. You have to be able to choose the people that come into the country based on needs. If you need this type of person, you need this, bring them in. But to just say yeah, come everybody in and oops, you know, and now people are looking for a five-cent bottle. That’s not right. And you can’t blame the guy down in Texas for that.”

Watters went on to blame President Joe Biden, under whose tenure border crossings have surged.

“Joe Biden is the common denominator for all of this,” he added. “It’s like a bad manager that doesn’t do his job. Then everybody on the staff is pointing fingers and bitching about the other person. But if the manager would just do their job, everybody could stay in their lane. Texas could focus on Texas and New York could focus on New York.”

Last year, Watters struck a different note about migrants’ appearances in another discussion about Abbott’s busing strategy.

“And they dress so nicely,” Watters said in April 2022 about some migrants. “Athleisure, one guy had on matching Nike head to toe. The kicks were clean. If you’re fleeing a war-torn country seeking asylum and you think you’re gonna die, and you show up looking that good, nobody’s going to buy that.”

