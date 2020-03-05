Joe Biden Opens Up 49 Point Lead on Bernie Sanders in Florida

Former Vice President Joe Biden has a 49 point lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in Florida, according to a new 2020 Democratic primary poll.

In a survey by St. Pete Polls, Biden received 61 percent support, followed by Mike Bloomberg — who dropped out this week — at 13.5 percent, and Sanders at 11.9 percent.

As noted by Florida Politics, “The poll found remarkable consistency in Biden’s support,” with Biden holding “majority support from voters in every demographic regardless of age, race or gender.”

Critics of Sanders have argued that the senator’s comments on Cuba will put him at a disadvantage with Floridian voters of Cuban heritage who oppose Fidel Castro.

Sanders said in an interview last month, “When Fidel Castro first came to power — you know what he did, he initiated a major literacy program. There was a lot of folks in Cuba at that point who were illiterate. He formed a literacy brigade that went out and helped people learn to read and write.”

