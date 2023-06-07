Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) declined to rule himself out as a candidate for president in 2024.

Appearing on Wednesday’s Kudlow on Fox Business, the senator was asked by Larry Kudlow about whether he is considering a primary challenge to President Joe Biden.

“But I do want to know if you’re gonna throw your hat into the ring and run for president as a Democrat first of all, as a moderate, old-line, moderate, pro-growth, well-balanced Democrat,” the host said. “Joe Manchin, are you going to run?”

“There’s not many of us left,” Manchin said before Kudlow said he used to be a Democrat.

“I know. All my old friends did too, ” the senator responded. “I’m very much concerned direction much my country. I will make a decision later on where I can help the country the best I possibly can – and my state. I’m looking for moderate middle. I tell people, ‘I don’t know where I belong. I don’t know whether they say D, R, I, whatever.’ I can tell you this. I belong to one team, the American team. I’m fiscally responsible, socially compassionate.”

“Well, you’ve said Biden’s gone way too far to the left,” Kudlow told him.

“Absolutely,” Manchin replied.

“Let me just get this right,” Kudlow said. “The presidential door is open, you’re gonna leave it open for the moment?”

“I haven’t closed anything, Larry,” Manchin replied. “And I’ve kept everything open. I haven’t closed a thing.”

Manchin has also yet to say whether he intends to run for reelection in 2024. Republican West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has already announced he will run for the seat in a state former President Donald Trump won by about 40 points twice.

Watch above via Fox Business Network.

