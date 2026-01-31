Judge Sides With Trump Administration Against Minnesota and Allows ICE Raids to Roll On

A federal judge on Saturday denied Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s attempt to block President Donald Trump’s administration’s from carrying out more ICE and Border Patrol raids in his state.

U.S. District Judge Kate Menendez ruled Minnesota failed to show the state’s sovereignty was violated by the federal government’s crackdown on illegal immigration, dubbed Operation Metro Surge.

“Plaintiffs have provided no metric by which to determine when lawful law enforcement becomes unlawful commandeering, simply arguing that the excesses of Operation Metro Surge are so extreme that the surge exceeds whatever line must exist,” Menendez wrote in the ruling. “A proclamation that Operation Metro Surge has simply gone ‘so far on the other side of the line’ is a thin reed on which to base a preliminary injunction.”

Ellison filed the lawsuit earlier this month, and received the backing of Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) and St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her (D). Judge Menendez — who was appointed by former President Joe Biden — made her ruling as the state has become the epicenter of anti-ICE and anti-Trump protests in recent weeks, following the shooting deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

The judge said Ellison argued the Trump administration was “carrying out Operation Metro Surge in brazenly lawless ways specifically to coerce Plaintiffs into modifying or repealing their ‘sanctuary’ laws and ordinances and otherwise cooperate with the Executive, thereby commandeering Plaintiffs’ legislative processes.”

She wrote they had some evidence to back up that claim, like Attorney General Pam Bondi’s letter to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) earlier this month. But she said there is also evidence to support the Trump administration’s side, like that the operation was a “necessary response to allegations of widespread fraud in Minnesota against government programs.”

The judge also said the Trump administration’s push to apprehend violent illegal immigrants has been “hindered by Plaintiffs’ refusal to assist with federal immigration enforcement efforts.”

Menendez wrote there are 3,000 federal agents in Minnesota currently and that “over 3,000 illegal aliens” have been apprehended so far.

Bondi celebrated the ruling on Saturday afternoon, posting on X that it was “Another HUGE” legal win for the Justice Department.

Another HUGE @TheJusticeDept legal win in Minnesota just now: a Biden-appointed district judge denied Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s attempt to keep ICE out of Minnesota. Neither sanctuary policies nor meritless litigation will stop the Trump Administration from… — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) January 31, 2026

It comes after Trump said on Friday he has no plans to slow down raids in Minnesota.

