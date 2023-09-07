Kellyanne Conway Baffled By CNN Asking Poll Questions ‘When They Know the Data Are Gonna Be Against Biden’

Fox News contributor Kellyanne Conway claimed unfavorable polling data gleaned by CNN could mean Democrats are looking to boot President Joe Biden from the 2024 presidential ticket.

On Thursday’s episode of The Story, Martha MacCallum pointed to brutal numbers in a CNN poll showing just 28% believe Biden inspires confidence. The poll showed that two-thirds of Democratic-leaning voters do not want Biden to run for reelection. It also shows his approval rating at just 39%

MacCallum aired a clip of former Barack Obama adviser David Axelrod on CNN in which he argued that Biden can’t turn his numbers around, “he should step aside.”

“That’s pretty devastating,” Conway reacted before alluding to Vice President Kamala Harris’ unpopularity. “She’s the only person that she thinks she’s ready [to be president]. If she were remotely ready, they would kick him out.”

Conway went on to say she finds it “curious” that left-leaning CNN is conducting surveys it knows will be unflattering for Biden.

“CNN still running polling questions like this when they know the data are gonna be against Biden is the most curious part of the entire poll for me because we all know CNN wants a Democratic president,” she continued. “I dare them to disprove me, based on their coverage. Why are they running poll questions about Joe Biden’s age and mental fitness and capacity and electability and acuity? It’s very curious to me. This week is the first time I, former campaign manager and counselor, believe that the Democrats are inching closer to not having Biden on the ticket. I’ve not bought into that till this week.”

