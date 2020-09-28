Kellyanne Conway Shows Rare Support for Husband George as They Team Up on Twitter to Back Amy Coney Barrett For SCOTUS 

Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway shared rare support for her husband and former Lincoln Project member George Conway on Twitter, as they teamed up to back President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

Never-Trump Republican George Conway took to Twitter to express his support for Barrett, noting that “She is eminently qualified to serve on the Supreme Court.”

Kellyanne Conway, who supports Trump despite leaving her White House position last month due to family issues, backed her husband’s tweet, reposting it with the “100” emoji:

Kellyanne Conway retweeted another one of George’s posts, which highlighted Barrett’s “fairness” and “integrity,” adding the hashtag #ConfirmAmy:

In another Twitter thread, George Conway explained his support for Barrett by quoted claims she made about Roe v. Wade in an article from 2013, when she was a law professor at Norte Dame.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett on Roe v. Wade and abortion: “I think it is very unlikely at this point that the court is going to overturn Roe …. The fundamental element, that the woman has a right to choose abortion, will probably stand.” https://t.co/8DsAsDgJGr — George Conway (@gtconway3d) September 26, 2020

“‘Motherhood is a privilege, but it comes at a price,” [Barrett] said. ‘A woman who wants to become pregnant accepts this price, but in an unplanned pregnancy the woman faces the difficulties of pregnancy unwillingly.’”https://t.co/8DsAsDgJGr — George Conway (@gtconway3d) September 26, 2020

“‘I think supporting poor, single mothers would be the best way to reduce the number of abortions in the U.S.,’ Barrett said.”https://t.co/8DsAsDgJGr — George Conway (@gtconway3d) September 26, 2020

