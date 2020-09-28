comScore

Kellyanne Conway Shows Rare Support for Husband George as They Team Up on Twitter to Back Amy Coney Barrett For SCOTUS 

By Leia IdlibySep 28th, 2020, 12:51 pm
Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway shared rare support for her husband and former Lincoln Project member George Conway on Twitter, as they teamed up to back President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. 

Never-Trump Republican George Conway took to Twitter to express his support for Barrett, noting that “She is eminently qualified to serve on the Supreme Court.”

Kellyanne Conway, who supports Trump despite leaving her White House position last month due to family issues, backed her husband’s tweet, reposting it with the “100” emoji:

Kellyanne Conway retweeted another one of George’s posts, which highlighted Barrett’s “fairness” and “integrity,” adding the hashtag #ConfirmAmy:

In another Twitter thread, George Conway explained his support for Barrett by quoted claims she made about Roe v. Wade in an article from 2013, when she was a law professor at Norte Dame.

