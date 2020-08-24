As George Conway announced he is stepping back from Twitter and his work with the Lincoln Project, a new series of clips were released of him pronouncing President Donald Trump “racist” and “evil” in an upcoming documentary.

The Daily Beast obtained clips of Conway speaking about his opposition to the president in #Unfit: The Psychology of Donald Trump. The film features Conway joining a group of psychologists and critics of the president to make the argument that Trump is mentally and morally unfit to be president.

In the first clip, Conway talks about how he almost took a job in the Justice Department’s civil division years ago, and that he voted for Trump while hoping that the weight of the presidency would mellow him out.

“The problem was, once he got into the supreme position of power, he lost some of his incentive to be disciplined,” Conway said. “I’m thinking at this point in time: What’s wrong with him? Donald Trump is like a practical joke that got out of hand.”

In another video from the documentary, Conway became emotional as he recalled an incident from his childhood where a man told his Filipino immigrant mother to “go back to your country.” Conway said he tried to give Trump the benefit of the doubt at first, but he became convinced of the president’s racism the day Trump infamously told Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley (all American citizens) to “go back” to the countries they came from.

….and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

“What he said about those members of Congress brought back that memory of, wow, there really are people like that here,” Conway said as he teared up. “I found that to be…it really came home to me: This man is a racist, he is evil. He’s a racist beyond any question.”

Conway’s segment was filmed before he took a parting shot at Trump and announced on Sunday that he would take a step back from the Lincoln Project, the #NeverTrump Republican organization he helped found. Hours later, Conway’s wife and one of Trump’s most prominent allies, Kellyanne Conway, announced she would leave her job at the White House at the end of the month. The announcements indicate that the Conways are leaving the public spotlight to focus on their family, which comes after their teenage daughter railed against both of them on social media while vowing to legally emancipate herself.

