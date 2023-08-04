Kevin McCarthy Bites CNN Reporter’s Head Off Over Trump Election Claims: ‘Hillary Clinton Said It!’

Taking questions this week on the latest Donald Trump indictment, Republican Speaker of the House Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) went off about Hillary Clinton, the DNC, and even Al Gore in a furious reply to a reporter’s question.

McCarthy’s press availability on Thursday was contentious as he lashed out over the third Trump indictment, which he characterized as seeming “totally political.” McCarthy brought up President Joe Biden and son Hunter Biden several times in response to the Trump charges and said that most Americans will say that justice in America “doesn’t seem quite fair, it doesn’t seem quite even.”

McCarthy repeated that government should not be used as a weapon, and it shouldn’t be the case that, “If you’re my political opponent, that I can use government against you.

“That is wrong,” he said.

“Well, we can rewind that,” a reporter replied. “You know, Donald Trump’s still saying the election in 2020 was fraud. There was fraudulent activity going on. That Joe Biden didn’t win.”

That set McCarthy off, as he brought up Clinton, January 6 defendants, 2016, the DNC, Gore, and more, citing the First Amendment and saying that, “In America, you’re entitled to raise a question. You’re entitled to raise a question whether it was honest or not.” He continued:

Yeah. And I can say the same thing that Hillary Clinton says about her election that she lost. I can say the same thing about the DNC, who said it about the 2016 race. I can say the same thing about those in the Democratic Party from the leadership on down about George Bush not winning, that Al Gore did. But were any of them prosecuted? Were any of them put in jail? Were any of them held with no response to be able to get out? The answer is no. So yeah, you can raise that. That someone raised a question. And you know, in America you are entitled to raise a question. You’re entitled to question whether it was honest or not. That’s the uniqueness of the First Amendment. That’s the uniqueness of America. But you know what? You shouldn’t be prosecuted for your thoughts. And the difference here is when Hillary Clinton said it, nothing happened to her. When they said it in Georgia’s election, nothing happened to them either. You know what? When the DNC said it, nothing happened to them either. So stop using government to go after people politically disagree with you. That is wrong and that should stop now.

The RNC on Twitter has likewise shared many examples of Democrats disputing or casting doubt on the fairness or legitimacy of election results.

Here are 24 STRAIGHT MINUTES of Democrats denying election resultspic.twitter.com/gDnNqfruWD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 2, 2023

None of McCarthy’s answers or commentary included comparing the degree or severity, nor did he address incitement, which is at the heart of the latest case against Trump, a fact which sent Joe Scarborough into his own rant on Friday morning in response to McCarthy — noting Clinton conceded the election to Trump.

Watch the clip above via Speaker McCarthy on YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com