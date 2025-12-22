Jasmine Crockett Fires Back at JD Vance Telling AmericaFest She Has a ‘Street-Girl Persona’ — Accuses Him of Pushing ‘Racist Tropes’

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) fired back at Vice President J.D. Vance for taking what she deemed a racist dig against her while speaking to young conservatives at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest gathering.

Vance, who has been endorsed by Erika Kirk for president in 2028, said during his keynote speech, “And Jasmine Crockett. Oh, Jasmine Crockett. The record speaks for itself. She wants to be a senator. Though her street girl persona is about as real as her nails.”

MS NOW’s Antonia Hylton quipped on Sunday’s The Weekend Primetime, “I think every Black woman heard what he was trying to say there.” She then asked Crockett, “What do you think he’s trying to signal at a conference like this to an audience like this?”

Crockett didn’t hold back.

“The fact that he said, I have a quote-unquote ‘street-girl persona,’ I’m sorry, but anybody that you talk to knows my credentials,” Crockett said. “They know that I’ve gone to school. They know that I’m educated. I never tried to put on some random story about where I came from. But at the end of the day, I am who I am and I am authentic.”

“And that is actually what they are fearful of is my authenticity,” she continued. “Because it rings true with every single American, whether they’re Texan or not. It rings true that I am fighting for real, everyday people. And instead of talking about policy, when you’re talking about, ‘The record speaks for itself’ — baby, let’s talk about your record, because the only reason you’re the vice president is because the current president tried to have his last [vice] president killed.”

Crockett claimed that Vance was just trying to distract her from her Senate bid in deep-red Texas by making comments she denounced as racist.

She added, “When they can tell me about their policies that are helping Texans, then we can have a conversation.”

“Until then,” Crockett said, “take whatever shots you want to take at me. Because I have been a Black woman my entire life. I promise you, there are other people just like J.D. Vance, who have tried to do the same racist tropes my entire life, and somehow I ascended and became a U.S. congresswoman. It will not be different when I become a U.S. senator, and we can have a conversation when I get to the Senate floor if he wants to talk.”

Watch the clip above via MS NOW.