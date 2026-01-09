‘Kristi Noem’s an Idiot’: Congressman Shreds DHS Secretary Who ‘Didn’t Even Realize That There Was Gonna Be Video’ of ICE Killing

Rep. Seth Magaziner (D-RI) shredded “idiot” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Thursday for immediately accusing Renee Nicole Good of “domestic terrorism.”

Good was killed on Thursday in Minneapolis by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent Jonathan Ross, who shot Good in the face as she attempted to drive away from another agent who had his hand on her door handle after he told her to get out of her SUV. Good was pronounced dead at the scene. The shooting was caught on video and posted on social media.

Shortly after the killing, Noem quickly blamed Good for her own death and accused her of engaging in terrorism against Ross and the other agents. Noem claimed that Good had attempted to “ram them with her vehicle.”

A photo taken of Good’s vehicle after the shooting shows a bloodied airbag and stuffed animals for her six-year-old, whom she dropped off at school just before she was killed, in the glove compartment.

Pablo Manríquez of Migrant Insider caught up with Magaziner outside the Capitol on Thursday and asked for the lawmaker’s reaction to Noem’s comments. The exchange was posted by Acyn Torabi of MeidasTouch.

.@PabloReports: What do you make of Kristi Noem calling Renee Good a domestic terrorist? Magaziner: Kristi Noem is an idiot. pic.twitter.com/qhEh6tUNYT — Acyn (@Acyn) January 8, 2026

“What do you make of Kristi Noem calling Renee Good a domestic terrorist?” Manríquez asked.

Magaziner replied:

Kristi Noem’s an idiot, right? Like, she went on TV before any of the facts were in. She made up this story on TV about ICE agents trying to dig their truck out of the snow or something, which was clearly false. Like she didn’t even realize that there was gonna be video of what happened when she went up and gave a false story. Everybody in the Trump administration lies, but she’s not even good at the lie, right? And we’ve seen that over and over again. So, you know, it would be ridiculous, it would be funny if it wasn’t so sad and tragic because actual people’s lives are being ruined and in some cases ended by the lawlessness of the administration. And, again, like, if they had just done what they said they would do and just focus on people with serious criminal records, no one would be complaining, but they can’t help themselves.

After the shooting, President Donald Trump blamed Good for the shooting, calling her a “professional agitator.” Vice President JD Vance alleged she was a “deranged leftist.”