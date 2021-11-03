Lauren Boebert Says She Had a Baby in Her Truck So Pete Buttigieg Didn’t Need to Take Family Leave

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) mocked Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg for taking paternity leave during a supply chain crisis, deriding the whole concept of parental leave because she gave birth to a baby in the front seat of her truck.

Buttigieg and his husband Chasten Buttigieg welcomed twins in September, a boy and a girl.

The former South Bend Mayor was criticized for taking leave; some of it was fair questions about how he was managing the responsibilities of his office, like this mid-October interview with Jake Tapper, and some of it was more along the lines of the mockery from Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, who attacked Buttigieg for taking leave to “[try] to figure out how to breastfeed.”

Buttigieg had responded to his critics by saying that he and Chasten were bottle-feeding “at all hours of the day and night” and he was “not going to apologize to Tucker Carlson or anyone else for taking care of our premature, newborn infant twins.”

Boebert apparently remains unimpressed, going after Buttigieg in a “Bullet Points with Lauren Boebert” video update posted to her YouTube channel.

The Colorado representative brought up the supply chain crisis and then mentioned that “the guy in charge of it all, Mayor Pete, was on a two-month — maternity, paternity, whatever the heck you want to call it — leave. Okay, the guy was gone. The guy was not working.”

“Because, why?” Boebert continued, channeling Carlson’s mockery. “He was trying to figure out how to chest feed.”

“Listen, I’m a mother of four,” she said. “I delivered one of my children in the front seat of my truck. Because as a mom of four, we got things to do. Ain’t nobody got time for two and a half months of maternity leave. We have a world to save here.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

