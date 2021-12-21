Louie Gohmert Says ‘Yeah’ When Asked If Conservatives Are Getting Closer to ‘Second Amendment Solutions At Some Point’

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) said he believes conservatives may be nearing a point where the right to bear arms will be necessary in order to revolt.

Gohmert has been one of the leading purveyors of the Big Lie that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump. According to a report in Rolling Stone, he and a handful of other members of Congress allegedly met with organizers ahead of the January 6th rally, which culminated in the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Gohmert was a speaker at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest in Phoenix over the weekend. In attendance was Undercurrent’s Lauren Windsor, a liberal activist who has become something of a phenomenon by secretly recording prominent conservatives making controversial statements. On Tuesday, Windsor shared video of a brief encounter she and a colleague of hers had with Gohmert at the event.

EXCLUSIVE: Civil War and 2nd Amendment solutions to dealing with political opponents were entertained by rightwingers like Rep. Louie Gohmert and Trump adviser Seb Gorka at the TPUSA conference in Phoenix pic.twitter.com/jg4XcrrVKw — Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) December 21, 2021

“Thank you so much for doing everything you do,” said Windsor’s colleague. “I was there on the sixth, and thank you for fighting for all of us, man. Was there more we could’ve done?”

“Yeah, there’s a lot more,” Gohmert replied. “But we need a lot more people doing it than just a handful of us.”

The congressman didn’t elaborate if he meant that a lot more people were needed to storm the Capitol, or if that Congress needs more Louie Gohmerts. For his part, Gohmert has downplayed the riot.

“Will you keep fighting for us?” asked Windsor.

“Yeah,” said Gohmert. “They just so mistreated–”

“Are we getting towards Second Amendment solutions at some point?” asked her colleague.

“Yeah,” said Gohmert, nodding. “Well, I’m still in it ’cause I think we can.”

Windsor reported that two hours before her interaction with Gohmert, former Trump administration official and Newsmax personality Seb Gorka spoke on stage about the Second Amendment.

“The Second Amendment is the final guarantee of your freedom. Period,” said Gorka. “And people ask me, ‘So when’s the civil war gonna start? When’s it gonna start?’ And I say, ‘Slow down.'”

