Marjorie Taylor Greene Didn’t Tell Speaker Johnson She’s Resigning Amid Razor-Thin GOP Majority: Report

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) reportedly did not tell Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) she would be announcing her resignation.

Greene made the stunning announcement on Friday night, saying she would formally quit the House of Representatives on Jan. 5, 2026. The congresswoman explained she wants to avoid a “hateful primary” against her next year by a challenger-to-be-determined, supported by President Donald Trump, who withdrew his endorsement of her after she demanded his administration release the Epstein files.

“I have too much self-respect and dignity, love my family way too much, and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms,” she said.

Shortly after Greene’s announcement, NBC News reporter Melanie Zanona relayed that Greene did give Johnson advanced notice of her imminent departure from the House, which Republicans control 219 to 213.

“MTG did not give Speaker Mike Johnson a heads up about her shocking resignation, per a source with knowledge,” Zanona posted on X. “Her abrupt departure from Congress in January will make Johnson’s job even more difficult, given the GOP’s already slim margins.”

When there is a congressional vacancy in Georgia, state law mandates that the governor set a special election date that occurs not less than 30 days from the time of the vacancy. Greene represents a deep red district, so the seat is highly unlikely to be flipped, but it will remain vacant for a period of time yet to be determined. So in the meantime, one fewer Republican in the House could pose potential problems for Johnson.

Moreover, at this moment, there are three vacancies in the House, two of which are in largely Democratic districts.

Tennessee will hold a special election on Dec. 2 to fill the vacancy in the mostly Republican seventh congressional district.

Texas will hold a special election runoff between two Democrats on Jan. 26 to fill the seat left vacant by former Rep. Sylvester Turner (D-TX), who represented the 18th congressional district until died in March.

And on April 16, New Jersey will hold a special election to fill the seat in the 11th district that was held by former Rep. Mikie Sherill (D-NJ), who just resigned after being elected governor of New Jersey.