Fox’s Gasparino Says ‘The Wheels Are Coming off the Trump Presidency’ After ‘Pathetic’ Meeting With Mamdani

Fox Business Correspondent Charlie Gasparino hammered President Donald Trump for having a very cordial meeting with New York Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani on Friday.

At one point during their Oval Office media appearance, a Fox News reporter asked Mamdani about having called Trump a “fascist,” only to have the president interrupt and tell the mayor-elect, “That’s ok, you can just say yes.”

“Ok, alright,” the mayor-elect replied.

“It’s easier than explaining it,” Trump chuckled as he slapped Mamdani’s arm.

The president also said that Mamdani could “surprise” conservatives and be “a really great mayor.”

The display from Trump, who previously called Mamdani a “communist,” was far too much for Gasparino.

“This just proves that even a clown like Mamdani can impress Trump just by kissing his ass; pretty pathetic,” Gasparino wrote on X.

In a subsequent post, he shared a New York Post article about the Trump-Mamdani “lovefest” and wrote, “I really think the wheels are coming off the Trump presidency wow.”

Gasparino also ripped Trump for “undermining” Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), who is running for governor next year. Stefanik has falsely accused Mamdani of being a “jihadist.” When Trump was asked whether he agrees with Stefanik’s allegation, the president replied, “No, I don’t.”

In another post, Gasparino replied to a user who alleged that “Trump is playing 4D chess.” In doing so, the Fox pundit took a shot at the tariffs Trump unilaterally imposed on dozens of countries back in April on what the president dubbed “Liberation Day.”

“Yeah those Liberation Day tariffs he can’t undo fast enough were also very 4D chess,” Gasparino said. “We should all be so smart and if we were, I can see a huge hug fest with the guy seeking to turn NYC into a Marxist paradise. pathetic.”

In his final post on Friday, Gasparino quote-tweeted his “wheels are coming off” post.

“[C]orrection the direction NOW,” he posted.

After the meeting, Trump wrote on Truth Social, “It was a great honor meeting Zohran Mamdani.”