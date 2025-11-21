Trump Reacts to Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Resignation: ‘Great News for the Country’

President Donald Trump told ABC News that the resignation of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) from Congress is “great news for the country.”

On Friday night, the Georgia Republican dropped a bombshell announcement, saying she would resign her seat in the middle of her term on Jan. 5, 2026. Greene said she wants to avoid a “hateful primary” challenge from whoever Trump endorses. The congresswoman has run afoul of Trump of late by publicly opposing him on issues such as the Jeffrey Epstein files, H-1B visas, and foreign aid.

“I have too much self-respect and dignity, love my family way too much, and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms,” Green said in a video posted on X.

ABC News reporter Rachel Scott said on X that she spoke with Trump via phone after Greene’s announcement.

“I think it’s great news for the country. It’s great,” Scott quoted the president as saying.

Scott said she asked Trump if Greene informed him about the resignation ahead of time.

“Nah, it doesn’t matter, you know but I think it’s great. I think she should be happy,” Trump told Scott.

The Greene-Trump split was an unthinkable development just a short time ago, but Greene’s insistence that the Department of Justice release its files on Epstein, the deceased child sex trafficker with whom Trump was friends, incensed the president.

Last week, Greene posted a screenshot she sent to Trump, and claimed it “sent him over the edge.” In it, she urged the president to release the files. She was one of just four Republicans to sign a discharge petition to force a vote on a bill compelling the Department of Justice to release the files. After it became clear the legislation would pass the House, Trump reversed course and urged lawmakers to vote for it.