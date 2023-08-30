Marjorie Taylor Greene Pounces After McConnell Goes Catatonic: ‘Not Fit For Office’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene R-GA) took to her congressional Twitter account and deemed Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) “not fit for office” after the minority leader froze for an extended period at a press conference on Wednesday.

Speaking in Covington, Kentucky, McConnell took a question from a reporter who asked whether he will seek reelection. The 81-year-old appeared not to hear it and asked the reporter to repeat the inquiry.

“What are my thoughts about what?” the senator asked.

“Running for reelection in 2026,” the reporter said.

“Oh,” McConnell said. “That’s uh.” He then froze and entered a stupor for several seconds before an aide rushed to his side.

“Did you hear the question, Senator, about running for reelection in 2026?” she asked

McConnell did not snap out of his catatonic state.

“All right, I’m sorry, you all,” the aide said. “We’re gonna need a minute.”

It was his second such incident since late July.

Shortly after the video made the rounds on Wednesday, Greene said McConnell has no business being in office.

“Severe aging health issues and/or mental health incompetence in our nation’s leaders MUST be addressed,” she tweeted. “Biden, McConnell, Feinstein, and Fetterman are examples of people who are not fit for office and it’s time to be serious about it.”

— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 30, 2023

Greene went a step further by attacking family members of the aforementioned officeholders.

“These politician’s [sic] staff and family members should be ashamed of themselves by enabling and allowing their loved ones to remain in office all to hold power,” she added.

