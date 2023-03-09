A new Economist-YouGov poll out this week showed a majority of Americans, including in both parties firmly reject Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) call for a national divorce.

The poll quoted directly from Greene’s controversial Feb. 20th tweet, “Do you agree or mostly disagree with the following statement? ‘We need a national divorce. We need to separate by red states and blue states. . .’”

Forty-seven percent of respondents said they “strongly disagree” while another 15% said they “somewhat disagree.” Just 7% “strongly” agreed, another 16% “somewhat” agreed, and finally, 15% were “unsure.”

Broken down by party, 69% of Democrats and 60% of Republicans said they strongly or somewhat disagreed with Greene’s remarks.

Greene whipped up a firestorm of controversy last month with the incendiary post, which she has since tried to walk back a bit, claiming she was never calling for “civil war.” “We need a national divorce. We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government. Everyone I talk to says this,” Greene wrote in her initial tweet.

“From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are done,” she added.

Greene, a rising star in the Republican Party, has been a frequent guest on Fox News’s Hannity, where host Sean Hannity has worked to tamp down the remarks.

In a recent discussion, Hannity summed up his take on what Greene is saying, “You’re talking about reducing the size power of the federal government, giving more power to the states. In other words, federalism is a good thing.” Other Fox News hosts, like Laura Ingraham, have openly denounced Greene’s call for a “national divorce” arguing such rhetoric is a gift to Democrats in the 2024 elections.

The Economist-YouGov poll also asked respondents to “favorable” vs. “unfavorable” opinions of various political leaders, with Greene coming in with the second highest unfavorable ratings – behind fabulist Rep. George Santos (R-NY).

Greene scored a 44% unfavorable rating, with 29% of respondents viewing her favorably – 27% “did not know.” Santos landed a 54% unfavorable rating. Other headline-grabbing leaders like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg came in at 38% unfavorable, with DeSantis holding a 42% favorable rating and Buttigieg a 36% favorable rating.

