Mark Levin Brutally Roasted For Declaring Trump Fraud Ruling Is ‘Stalinism’

Fox host Mark Levin kicked up a firestorm of criticism on Tuesday night when he declared former President Donald Trump being found liable for committing fraud in New York state was akin to “Stalinism.”

“Unbelievable. America has never experienced this kind of Stalinism that Trump is contending with. It’s unconscionable,” Levin raged on Twitter while sharing Trump’s bombastic statement on the judge’s Tuesday ruling.

Trump was found liable by Judge Arthur Engoron on Tuesday for defrauding banks and insurance companies in New York Attorney General Letitia James’s civil suit against the former president. James is suing Trump, his adult sons, and his company for some $250 million in penalties and seeking to ban them from conducting business in the state.

“The widespread, radical attack against me, my family, and my supporters has now devolved to new, un-American depths, at the hands of a DERANGED New York State Judge, doing the bidding of a completely biased and corrupt “Prosecutor,” Letitia James, who ran for office based on a “GET TRUMP” platform, before even knowing anything about me,” raged Trump in the statement Levin shared.

Levin, who once wrote a book titled American Marxism, crying “Stalinism” regarding the judge’s ruling against Trump, immediately sparked blowback online as he was accused of both not understanding the term and diminishing historical tragedies to dramatize his support for Trump.

“If you’re openly complaining about living under Stalinism on your nationally syndicated radio show, you’re probably not, in fact, living under Stalinism,” replied writer and former CATO Institute fellow Julian Sanchez.

If you’re openly complaining about living under Stalinism on your nationally syndicated radio show, you’re probably not, in fact, living under Stalinism. https://t.co/bD2K1bHj78 — Julian Sanchez (@normative) September 27, 2023

“Also, I don’t know what Stalinism was,” jested the Atlantic’s Tom Nichols.

"Also, I don't know what Stalinism was" https://t.co/D5JV9OIIc7 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 26, 2023

“For the love of God, can we please hold a six-week crash course on twentieth-century world history for every pundit and politician on the right? At this point, I’m embarrassed *for* them,” replied historian Kevin Kruse.

For the love of God, can we please hold a six-week crash course on twentieth-century world history for every pundit and politician on the right? At this point, I'm embarrassed *for* them. https://t.co/0oNjwE2TKu — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) September 27, 2023

Below are some additional replies to Levin:

I’d ignore this kind of hysterical nonsense, except that it’s so egregiously disrespectful to the millions who were murdered under Stalin, without any kind of trial before an independent judiciary. https://t.co/DTePBLmWQZ — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) September 27, 2023

I can’t believe Mark hasn’t joined Trump’s legal team given his amazing legal analysis on all Trump’s legal struggles. https://t.co/BbjmrJuBzp — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) September 26, 2023

Find someone who understands you just as much as Mark Levin doesn’t understand the concept of Stalinism. https://t.co/42uNoeaYiN — Kevin Roberts (@ripkevinroberts) September 27, 2023

“You can’t just go around charging people with crimes they commit. This isnt the USSR” – smart people https://t.co/AMYjowV3yc — Marcus (@MarcusHUSA) September 27, 2023

You fucking idiots refuse to make actual arguments based on the facts of the case because you know you can't. Nobody is forcing you to say stupid shit like this! Just say nothing! https://t.co/36ozwnxPga — Secular Talk🎙 (@KyleKulinski) September 27, 2023

Atta boy @marklevinshow. I knew you’d defend your dear leader. He committed fraud for years. Who cares, right? Btw, remember when you used to defend the rule of law? That seems like so long ago. https://t.co/TLLQ08CnTH — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) September 26, 2023

__

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com