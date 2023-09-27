‘This Is Triggering Donald Trump Like Nothing Else’: CNN’s Jamie Gangel Explains Why Civil Suit Is Driving Ex-President Crazy

Former President Donald Trump was on the business end of a summary judgment on Tuesday, when a judge “found that the former president and his company deceived banks, insurers, and others by massively overvaluing his assets and exaggerating his net worth on paperwork used in making deals and securing financing.”

The civil suit was brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is seeking $250 million from Trump and the Trump Organization.

Trump responded by going apoplectic on Truth Social, slamming the ruling and the judge while stating, “THIS IS NOT AMERICA!”

Appearing on Wednesday’s edition of The Lead, CNN correspondent Jamie Gangel explained why Trump seemed to take the ruling quite personally.

“The four other indictments and the 91 criminal charges aside, this is a civil case but you think it might hit a little different for Trump – this New York civil case,” said Jake Tapper, referencing the four criminal indictments Trump is under in four jurisdictions.

“First of all, let’s put it out there,” Gangel began. “This is triggering Donald Trump like nothing else.”

“Yeah, we see the reaction on Truth Social,” Tapper said.

“It goes to the heart of what he cares about, which is his image, his brand, the notion that he’s the best,” Gangel went on. “Michael Cohen, his former lawyer, once told me – I think it was last year – the way to get to, as he calls him, Donald, is not these criminal cases That’s not what is gonna bother him. It’s going to be going after property, business, money. The question is, with his supporters, who seem not to be bothered by the criminal cases – will the fact that the image of being the best, that this is in effect fraud, will that have a difference?”

“No,” Tapper said. “That’s my prediction.”

“You’re right,” she replied.

