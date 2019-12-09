Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) loudly protested after a break was called during the impeachment hearing on Monday, with Gaetz claiming that it was called “so they can have a press conference” before Republican lawyer Steve Castor could “offer a rebuttal.”

After House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) called for a break, a roll call started, with the House split between yeas and nays.

When the roll call got to Gaetz, he declared, “No, this is so they can have a press conference before Mr. Castor gets the chance to offer a rebuttal.”

“Nobody asked for this break, Mr. Chairman!” Gaetz shouted, before being shut down.

It is worth noting that during the break, a press conference was held by Republican ranking member Rep. Doug Collins, while no Democrats did the same

