Matt Gaetz Roasts Kevin McCarthy Over House GOP’s Performance, Teases Need to Make ‘Changes’

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) isn’t buying anything Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is selling about the House GOP’s performance in the majority.

On Tuesday McCarthy tweeted that “Republicans have made this Congress more productive, more open, and more transparent than at any time in recent history. The People’s House is getting back to work.”

“Someone did an analysis of this Congress versus the last Congress,” began the speaker in an attached video. “This Congress actually has produced more bills, more to become law, which it makes it more difficult. But the thing is we also changed- is we open the House back up, Members now have to come to work, bills have to go through committee, you get 72 hours to read it.”

Gaetz remains unconvinced of the merits of McCarthy’s leadership, however.

“No vote on Term Limits No vote on a balanced budget No plan to have individual appropriations bills considered No full release of J6 tapes No spending cut to raise the Debt Limit,” he replied.

Trump has been charged with 91 counts. We haven’t even subpoenaed Hunter Biden – or any Biden for that matter,” continued Gaetz. “I know it is the tendency of political leaders to self-preen, but the truth is that while some GOP House work has made positive reforms – it isn’t good enough. Not even close, actually.”

“We are going to have to seize the initiative and make some changes,” he concluded.

No vote on Term Limits

No vote on a balanced budget

No plan to have individual appropriations bills considered

No full release of J6 tapes

No spending cut to raise the Debt Limit. Trump has been charged with 91 counts. We haven’t even subpoenaed Hunter Biden – or any Biden… https://t.co/kv4U9SojC5 — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) August 31, 2023

Gaetz was a member of the cohort of conservative holdouts who forced McCarthy to go through 15 rounds to voting to secured the speaker’s gavel despite the fact that his north star, former president Donald Trump, endorsed McCarthy for the position.

“Some really good conversations took place last night, and it’s now time for all of our GREAT Republican House Members to VOTE FOR KEVIN,” Trump wrote. “REPUBLICANS, DO NOT TURN A GREAT TRIUMPH INTO A GIANT & EMBARRASSING DEFEAT,. IT’S TIME TO CELEBRATE, YOU DESERVE IT. Kevin McCarthy will do a good job, and maybe even a GREAT JOB — JUST WATCH!” argued Trump on Truth Social in January.

“Sad!” replied Gaetz in a statement. “This changes neither my view of McCarthy nor Trump nor my vote.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com