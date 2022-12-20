McCarthy Threatens GOP Senators Supporting Omnibus Spending Package, Vows to Kill Their Future Bills as Speaker

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is setting up what could turn out to be a significant internal battle for the GOP in the new year.

On Tuesday, the Republican leader threatened Republicans in the Senate supporting the omnibus spending bill. McCarthy promised that if he is successful in becoming the Speaker of the House in the new year, he will make sure every bill from a senator who supported the spending package is “dead on arrival” in the House.

McCarthy’s promise followed multiple Republican lawmakers this week signing a letter promising to actively not support any legislation from Republican senators who helped push the omnibus spending package forward.

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) signed letter, along with multiple other Republican members of Congress. Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), who has announced he’s challenging McCarthy’s bid to become Speaker, also signed the letter.

“We are obliged to inform you that if any omnibus passes in the remaining days of this Congress, we will oppose and whip opposition to any legislative priority of those senators who vote for this bill – including the… leader,” the letter reads.

McCarthy responded to Roy posting the letter and vowed that there would be no need to “whip” opposition as he will be taking a stand against Republicans daring to work across the aisle before the end of the year.

“Agreed. Except no need to whip—when I’m Speaker, their bills will be dead on arrival in the House if this nearly $2T monstrosity is allowed to move forward over our objections and the will of the American people,” McCarthy tweeted.

Further complicating this new promise from McCarthy is the fact that the top Republican in the Senate, Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), has been more supportive of the spending bill than the potential House Speaker.

On the Senate floor on Monday, McConnell touted what he saw as the benefits of the spending package.

“The bipartisan bill that our colleagues have negotiated equips our armed forces with the resources they need while cutting non-defense, non-veterans spending in real dollars. This is a strong outcome for Republicans,” he said, “and much more importantly, it’s the outcome that our nation’s security needs.”

