Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) interrupted his MS NOW hit on Tuesday to react to Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-TX) comments on the Iranian war on another channel in real time.

Murphy joined MS NOW’s Nicolle Wallace on Deadline: White House, and in the middle of an answer, he reacted to someone seemingly telling him about Cruz’s interview at the same time with Newsmax’s Greta Van Susteren.

In the Newsmax interview, Cruz slammed Iran’s current regime as an organization run by “religious extremists” and said Trump’s only offer to them should be to live in exile or watch the current government “collapse.” Many high-ranking government officials, including the government’s supreme leader, have been killed in recent strikes launched by the U.S. and Israel.

Murphy on Tuesday was in the middle of claiming that the Department of Justice briefed members of Congress, saying that Iran’s nuclear program and ending it is not an objective of the current strikes.

He said:

Every single briefing you have, you get a surprise. We got one just about 30 minutes ago when the department of defense told us that, in fact, their nuclear program and getting rid of it is not an objective of this war. Literally, in my other ear, I’m listening to Ted Cruz on another network explain why this military mission is so essential to destroy the nuclear program.

Murphy joked he may need to jump over to Newsmax to correct his colleague.

He said:

I may have to walk over there and tell him that, in fact, the administration is now briefing congress that getting rid of the nuclear program has nothing to do with this mission, but it speaks to the incoherence. I can’t really blame Ted, because every single hour, the objectives that they state publicly and privately for this war change. So yes, every time we get a briefing, we learn something new.

Watch above via MS NOW.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!