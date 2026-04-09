MTG and Alex Jones Go Off on Trump And Fox News: ‘Nonstop Propaganda’ For ‘Boomers’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) tore into President Donald Trump and his boosters in the media, including Fox News, while on Alex Jones’s podcast this week.

The two MAGA influencers and longtime Trump supporters turned sharp critics pulled no punches in hammering the president over his handling of the war in Iran — the latest sign of MAGA influencers turning on the president.

“They are not stopping. I’m really concerned about Israel dragging us in 39 days ago. I am concerned about them doing something even bigger to force us into this. What do you think?” Jones asked.

“I fully agree with you. Look, there’s something important that you brought up, and you brought it to Fox News. And Fox News is basically spewing nonstop propaganda. Whereas when people watch your show, or they look on the internet and look at other alternative sources, you’re getting the realistic truth,” replied Greene, adding:

And I think that is a very serious problem, especially for Republicans. There are many people that, especially, you know, baby boomers — they have Fox News on their television all day long, every single day. It just plays in the background, but they’re not being told the true story. They’re being sold the Mark Levin label, or basically the flavor of the Republican Party — the Lindsey Graham flavor of the Republican Party — and the neocon. Trump has told us that Lindsey Graham is—

Jones jumped in to add, “Trump has told us that Mark Levin tuned in to him. This is what I think, and I tune in: ground war, Americans are ready to die, you signed up for this, nuclear war is good. It’s like an alternate universe.”

Earlier in the week, Jones asked one of his guests about removing Trump from office, saying, “How do we 25th Amendment his ass?”

MTG: FOX News Has Brainwashed The Boomers Into Rooting For More Needless Wars Full MTG Interview Herehttps://t.co/WKtgU06CDC Alex Jones Is LIVE Breaking It All Down Here:https://t.co/OyVs2dqjBw pic.twitter.com/w4XwUumL7z — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) April 9, 2026

Watch the clip above.

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