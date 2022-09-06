Nancy Pelosi Denies ‘Nonsense’ Report from Maria Bartiromo Claiming She’s Aiming for Italian Ambassadorship

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) denied a report from Fox’s Maria Bartiromo claiming that she is seeking to be appointed U.S. ambassador to Italy.

Bartiromo’s report cited sources claiming that Speaker of the House Pelosi is angling to take the position should the GOP win a majority in the House after the midterm elections.

From Bartiromo:

Sources tell FOX Business that Pelosi wants President [Joe] Biden to nominate her to become the next U.S. ambassador to Italy if the GOP takes the House majority in the midterm elections. Biden is holding the spot for the speaker, sources say, which is one reason he has yet to fill the position since taking office. Speculation earlier this year that a Pelosi ally and former Wall Street executive wanted the job has shifted with the increasing likelihood that the GOP takes the majority.

Bartiromo’s report claimed Pelosi’s office did not return requests for comment on the claims. The congresswoman’s office insisted they were not contacted before the Fox Business report was published.

Bartiromo’s team has pushed back on the claim that no one reached out to Pelosi. According to an email obtained and reviewed by Mediaite, Bartiromo’s staff did try to reach out for comment on Monday, well in advance of the report’s release. Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill told Daily Caller the wrong contact information was used, but did not specify further.

The statement from Hammill took particular aim at Bartiromo over what he called the “nonsense” report. Hammill denied that Pelosi is interested in the ambassadorship and claimed Bartiromo has run multiple stories on Pelosi without requesting comment, despite the email from Bartiromo’s team.

“The Speaker has no interest in this position and has not discussed it with anyone in the White House. This is the second time Maria Bartiromo has proceeded with reporting anonymous rumors about the Speaker’s future that have no merit,” the statement read. “And this is the second time she has failed to ask us for comment before airing or publishing this utter nonsense.”

Watch above via Fox Business

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com