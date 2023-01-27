WATCH: Nancy Pelosi Speaks Out on Newly-Released Video of Attack on Husband Paul Pelosi

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) briefly addressed the media on Friday regarding the release of video related to the attack on her husband, Paul Pelosi, saying she would not be watching the disturbing footage.

The surveillance video that police say shows David DePape breaking into the Pelosi’s home, the audio of Paul Pelosi’s 911 call, and the police body cam video showing the actual attack were all released earlier in the day Friday.

“It is with a grateful heart and behalf of my entire family that we continue to thank people for all of their prayers, that they continue to send us, asking about the progress my husband is making,” said Pelosi. “And he is making progress, but it will take more time.”

She then addressed the released footage, saying that she had not heard the 911 call or watched any of the video.

“I have not heard of the 911 call,” she said. “I have not heard the confession. I have not seen the break-in, and I have absolutely no intention of seeing the deadly assault on my husband’s life.”

“I won’t be making any more statements about this case, as it proceeds except to, again, thank people and inform them of Paul’s progress,” she concluded. “But that will be the end of what I will say about the case. Thank you.”

As she walked away, a reporter called out to ask, “How is your husband doing?” and Pelosi turned back, said “No more,” and continued walking away.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com