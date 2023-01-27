NEW: Excruciating 911 Recording Reveals Dispatcher Almost Hung Up On Paul Pelosi Before She Figured Out Coded Distress Message

A newly-released recording of the 911 call before the brutal attack on Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, shows the dispatcher nearly hung up with Mr. Pelosi without catching on to his coded distress messages.

A suspect named David DePape allegedly broke into the Pelosis’ San Francisco home early one October morning and violently attacked her husband Paul while asking for the Speaker’s whereabouts. DePape has since been found to hold a raft of MAGA beliefs and grievances promoted by former President Donald Trump and his acolytes.

On Thursday, San Francisco Superior Court Judge Stephen M. Murphy ruled that evidence in the case be released to news outlets.

On Friday, shortly after noon, surveillance and body cam video of the attack and the 911 call were released. The video shows the officers initially confused by the scene that greeted them, as Pelosi is standing next to DePape trying to hold onto the hammer that DePape is wielding. Then all hell breaks loose as DePape brutally attacks, and the police rush to apprehend him.

Similarly, the 911 call revealed that as Pelosi spoke in code because his attacker was right next to him, the dispatcher at one point tried to wrap up the call and have Pelosi “Call us back if you change your mind” but eventually caught on:

PAUL PELOSI: I don’t know. I guess. I guess I called by mistake. Who is this? 911: This is San Francisco police. Do you need help? PAUL PELOSI: Oh, Well there’s a gentleman here just waiting for my wife to come back. Nancy Pelosi, 223. He’s just waiting to come back. But she’s not going to be here for days, so I guess we’ll have to wait. 911: Okay. Do you need police, fire or medical for anything? PAUL PELOSI: Oh, I don’t think so. I don’t think so. The the the, um. Is the Capitol Police around? 911: No, this is my. PAUL PELOSI: They protect my wife. They usually hear. They’re usually here at the house protecting my wife. 911: No this is San Francisco police Friday. PAUL PELOSI: No I understand. Okay, well. I don’t know, what do you think? DEPAPE: (inaudible). PAUL PELOSI: He thinks everything’s good, I’ve got a problem. But he thinks everything’s good. 911: Okay. Call us back if you change your mind. PAUL PELOSI: No, no, no. This gentleman just came into the house, and he wants to easierwait here for my wife to come home. And so. 911: Do you know, do you know who the person is? PAUL PELOSI: No, I don’t know who he is. He. He. He has me and he’s telling me not to do anything. 911: What is your address, sir? PAUL PELOSI: REDACTED 911: And what is your name? PAUL PELOSI: My name’s Paul Pelosi. Anyway this gentleman said that he thinks definitely ought to– he’s telling me to put the phone down and just do what he says. Okay? 911: Okay. Who? What’s the gentleman’s name? PAUL PELOSI: I don’t know… DEPAPE: My name is David. PAUL PELOSI: The name is David. 911: Okay. And who is David? PAUL PELOSI: I don’t know. What was that? DEPAPE: I’m a friend of theirs. PAUL PELOSI: Yeah, I. He says he’s a friend, but. 911: You don’t know who he is? PAUL PELOSI: No. No, ma’am. 911: Okay. PAUL PELOSI: He’s telling me I’m being very leading, so I got to stop talking to you, okay? 911: Okay. You sure I can stay on the phone with you just to make sure everything’s okay? PAUL PELOSI: No, He want him to get the hell off the phone. Okay? 911: Okay. PAUL PELOSI: Thank you. 911: Okay, Bye.

Watch above via San Francisco County Superior Court.

