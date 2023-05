MSNBC host Jen Psaki, President Joe Biden’s former press secretary, scored a notable weekend win for the network on Sunday as she led cable news at noon in both the key 25-54 age demographic and in total viewers.

Psaki scored 846,000 total viewers to just beat Fox News Live’s Eric Shawn with 841,000 viewers and CNN’s Jake Tapper, who scored 638,000 with a replay airing of State of the Union. Psaki won the demo with 128,000 viewers to CNN’s 113,000, while Fox came in third with 109,000.

The previous Sunday, Psaki came in a close second to Fox with 827,000 total viewers to 829,000 viewers. Fox also won the demo for the last Sunday in April with 115,000 viewers to Psaki’s 107,000. CNN landed third with 73,000 demo viewers and 548,000 total viewers.

Psaki’s show launched in mid-March with strong ratings and solid interest. Her debut, in which Psaki argued for the left to embrace the “woke” label and interviewed New York City Mayor Eric Adams on a subway car, brought in 1.094 million total viewers and 137,000 demo viewers. Fox still won the hour in total viewers despite Psaki raking in more than a million viewers, but she did win the demo and nearly doubled MSNBC’s viewership from the previous hour which saw 572,000 viewers.

Since Psaki’s launch, Fox News Live still leads at noon with an average of 951,000 total viewers and 119,000 demo viewers. Psaki, however, is a very close second with 917,000 total average viewers and 116,000 demo viewers, making for some very rare weekend competition between the two networks. CNN, meanwhile has averaged 548,000 total viewers and 91,000 demo viewers since mid-March in the time slot. Psaki was the only non-Fox News host to win an hour in total viewers, although CNN scored several wins in the demo.

Psaki’s win over Fox is not only notable as it is rare, but also given MSNBC’s long struggles in the ratings over the weekend – particularly in the demo. MSNBC averaged 58,000 total day demo viewers on Sunday, landing the network in a solid third place.

CNN led in the total day demo with 91,000 viewers to Fox’s 90,000. In total viewers, Fox was far ahead with 850,000 total day viewers. MSNBC was in second place with 451,000 total day viewers, followed close behind by CNN’s 446,000 total day viewers.

Here is a full breakdown of Sunday’s cable news ratings by show:

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 446,000

Fox News: 850,000

MSNBC: 451,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 91,000

Fox News: 90,000

MSNBC: 58,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 319,000

Fox News: 1.08 million

MSNBC: 472,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 79,000

Fox News: 82,000

MSNBC: 33,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

