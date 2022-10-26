New Poll: One-Third of Likely Florida Voters Still Think Trump Won 2020 Election

With only weeks to go before the 2022 midterm elections, about one-third of likely voters in Florida still believe former President Donald Trump won in 2020, according to a new poll.

The survey was conducted by the Public Opinion Research Lab at the University of North Florida via telephone calls in both English and Spanish from Oct. 17 through Oct. 24 of a sample of 622 registered likely voters, weighted for geography, education, age, race, sex, and 2020 vote choice. The margin of error was +/- 4.7 percentage points, and the partisan breakdown included 262 Democrats, 257 Republicans, and 103 Independents.

The specific question poll respondents were asked about the 2020 election was as follows:

As you may know, Donald Trump contested the results of the 2020 election through legal challenges in various states and the Supreme Court. Those challenges were not successful. Who do you think won the 2020 election – that is, who received the most votes cast by eligible voters in enough states to win the election?

In response to that question, 50% said Joe Biden definitely won, 10% said Biden probably won, 15% said Trump probably won, 19% said Trump definitely won, 5% said they didn’t know, and 1% refused to answer — meaning a total of 34% of likely voters believe Trump definitely or probably won.

Unsurprisingly, there was a noticeable partisan division among the answers.

Among Republicans, 15% said Biden definitely won, 13% said Biden probably won, 30% said Trump probably won, 35% said Trump definitely won, 7% said they didn’t know, and less than 1% refused to answer.

Among Democrats, 91% said Biden definitely won, 3% said Biden probably won, 1% said Trump probably won, 3% said Trump definitely won, 1% said they didn’t know, and 1% refused to answer.

Among Independents, 49% said Biden definitely won, 15% said Biden probably won, 10% said Trump probably won, 14% said Trump definitely won, 9% said they didn’t know, and 3% refused to answer.

The poll also asked for voters’ preferences in the statewide races, and had good news for Republicans across the board, showing double digit margins over their Democratic opponents.

(Hat tip: Jesse Scheckner at Florida Politics)

