Jill Biden Dismisses Notion Joe Won’t Run in 2024: ‘How Many Times Does He Have To Say It for You To Believe It?’

In a sit-down with the Associated Press in Kenya, First Lady Jill Biden insisted her husband, President Joe Biden, is about ready to announce his 2024 candidacy and dismissed chatter from critics that he won’t run.

Biden is currently 80 years old and would be 86 at the end of a second term in the White House. When Associated Press reporter Darlene Superville asked if there was “any reason” Biden would decide against seeking a second term, Jill Biden swatted the notion away.

“Are you not believing this, Darlene?” Biden asked with a laugh. “How many times does he have to say it for you to believe it?”

The first lady said her husband doesn’t believe he’s done with the job.

“He says he’s not done. He’s not finished what he’s started. And that’s what’s important,” she told Superville, who previously co-authored a biography on the first lady.

She said she’s a major part of her husband’s decision on whether to run again, but that he “makes up his own mind.”

The president got his first primary opponent this week after 2020 presidential candidate Marianne Williamson announced she will run again in 2024. Among those battling for the Republican Party’s presidential nomination are former President Donald Trump and Nikki Haley, a former member of his administration.

Poor polling has fed theories that Biden might not run again. In an AP-NORC poll released earlier this month, the president’s support to run again sat at just one in five respondents and only 37 percent among Democrats, the latter of which marked a 15 percent drop from only a few months before.

