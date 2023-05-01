Nikki Haley Calls on Dianne Feinstein to ‘Resign Immediately,’ Says She’s a ‘Prime Example’ of the Need for ‘Mental Competency Tests’

GOP presidential hopeful Nikki Haley is doubling down on her call for mental competency tests for politicians, singling out Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) and President Joe Biden in a new Fox News Digital op-ed.

“America needs a new generation of leaders to renew our national strength and pride. It’s why I support term limits for members of Congress, and why I’ve called for mental competency tests for politicians over the age of 75,” wrote Haley. “To most Americans, this is common sense. But many political and media elites scoff at these ideas.”

The ex-Trump administration official and South Carolina governor went on to identify Feinstein as living evidence of the need for such tests. Haley described Feinstein as “a trailblazer who’s made an indelible mark in public service.”

“But it’s been obvious for quite some time that she’s in significant mental and physical decline,” she continued. “At 89 years old, she is a prime example of why we need mental competency tests for politicians.”

Other Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), have defended Feinstein even as some Democrats have pushed for her resignation; Feinstein’s absence from the Senate Judiciary Committee has slowed down her party’s effort to confirm as many of Biden’s nominees to the federal bench as possible.

“Some of the same far-left voices who’ve attacked Senator Feinstein in the past are now suggesting that the Senate move her off of the Judiciary Committee indefinitely. Indefinitely,” observed McConnell last month. “Senate Republicans will not take part in sidelining a temporary absent colleague off a committee just so Democrats can force through their very worst nominees.”

Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) concurred, declaring that “During the past two years, it has become crystal clear that there has been a concerted campaign to force her off the Judiciary Committee, and I will have no part in it.”

Haley also went on to call for Biden himself to take and publish the results of a mental competency test, submitting that while his age is “not a problem in itself,” questions about his mental fitness are.

“Millions of Americans watch President Biden and believe he exhibits cognitive decline. He rarely takes press questions. He spends most weekends at his vacation home in Delaware. Sadly, he often seems disoriented and confused. Yet the public can’t know for sure without a cognitive test, which Biden has either not taken or declines to publish as part of his medical records,” she argued.

“Career politicians,” wrote Haley, oppose such tests “because they don’t want to hold the present leadership of our country accountable. They don’t want a new generation to turn our country around. But that’s what the American people deserve.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com