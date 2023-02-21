Nikki Haley Is Now Hawking Merch to Fundraise Off of Don Lemon’s ‘Past Her Prime’ Comments

Former South Carolina Governor and UN ambassador Nikki Haley is selling beer koozies as she attempts to capitalize on the media buzz in the aftermath of sexist comments by CNN’s Don Lemon.

Haley has what even the most generous observers would characterize as an uphill path to the Republican presidential nomination, but Lemon’s comments last week questioning whether Haley was past her “prime” have allowed Haley to linger in the media spotlight longer than she might otherwise have been able to after her campaign launch.

Lemon has since apologized and is reportedly undergoing “formal training” in the wake of a bipartisan backlash to his comments.

Haley slapped back at Lemon’s comments in multiple television appearances and recent stump speeches, including on The Faulkner Focus Tuesday morning.

“The liberal media are losing their minds” since Haley launched her 2024 campaign, said Harris Faulkner, including Lemon having a “lemonism,” in which he “kicked off the disrespect” directed her way, and MSNBC’s Wajahat Ali accusing her of using her “brown skin as a weapon” to “launder white supremacist talking points.”

Haley said these comments were “not a surprise” and how the left had attacked her for a “long time.”

“You read the poll numbers of how I do with independents and suburban women,” Haley continued. “They know that I am the biggest threat liberals have ever seen and they’re scared about it…You want to tell me I’m past my prime? Hold my beer and watch this. Because I’m telling you, where we are going to take America will change all of that and they know how hard I’ll work and how tough I am.”

“Bring it, we’re ready,” she concluded and encouraged viewers to go to her website and sign up to support her.

Haley has now taken her quote from that Fox News hit and put it on a beer koozie. She tweeted out a link showing the navy blue koozies along with a comment — “For all of you who took issue with the haters saying that we are past our prime… this one’s for you. We’ve got this” — followed by fist and flag emojis and a link to her campaign fundraising website.

For all of you who took issue with the haters saying that we are past our prime… this one’s for you. We’ve got this. 👊🏽🇺🇸 Order yours today: https://t.co/iGXhvfdzom pic.twitter.com/VIbPn6YcL7 — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 21, 2023

“PAST MY PRIME? HOLD MY BEER,” say the koozies, along with Haley’s presidential campaign logo. According to the website, the koozies are available for anyone who donates at least $7.

Reaction on Twitter seemed mixed, with some declaring the koozies to be embarrassingly “cringe” but others noting that capitalizing on the GOP base’s animosity towards CNN was perhaps not a bad tactic.

