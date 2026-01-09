Pardoned Jan. 6 ‘Podium Guy’ Running for Office in Florida — Campaign Logo Is Him Parading Around Pelosi’s Lectern

Adam Johnson, whose grinning photo carrying then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) lectern through the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 became a viral image from the riot, has filed to run for county commission in Florida — and he’s using that infamous photo as a campaign logo.

Johnson was quickly identified in the aftermath of the Capitol riot after his “Podium Guy” photo went viral. He was arrested on Jan. 8, 2021 and charged with trespassing, theft, violent entry, and disorderly conduct. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of entering or remaining in a restricted facility, and in February 2022, he was sentenced to 75 days in prison, plus a $5,000 fine.

According to a report by The Washington Post, Johnson was “apologetic” during the sentencing process and “acknowledged the riot ‘was violent.'”

“There were things there that happened that should never have happened,” he told the judge. “I’m ashamed to have been a part of it.”

“Removing the lectern from the place it was taken from was a very stupid idea,” he added. “Foolish, and something I shouldn’t have done, and I did make a mockery of a very intense and not great day.”

After President Donald Trump was reelected, Johnson has taken a decidedly un-apologetic tone towards his actions during the Capitol riot.

A tweet he posted on Jan. 6, 2025 shared the photo of him with the lectern.

“For this photo,” he wrote, “they gave me…75 days in federal prison, $5,000 fine, 200 hours of community service, 1 year of supervised release, [b]ut what I took from them was their pride. I’d take that deal every time.”

Johnson’s account on X, @lecternleader, identifies himself as “[t]he artist formerly known as Via Getty/ Podium Guy. Now known as The Lectern Guy, The Immortal Ginger, and Soup and Sandwich aficionado,” and promotes a website peddling a book and a variety of merchandise featuring a silhouette of him carrying Pelosi’s lectern.

Johnson has now taken that logo for his campaign for Manatee County Commissioner, as shown in the screenshot from his website, below.

As reported by the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Johnson announced he was running for the at-large county seat on Jan. 6, the anniversary of the riot.

The seat is currently held by incumbent Jason Bearden, a Republican, who easily won the primary in 2022 with 61.5% of the votes. Bearden is running for re-election.

Johnson’s website declares that he is “Conservative” and “MAGA” and is “running because Manatee County deserves leadership that actually lives those values,” vowing to help “the forgotten conservative” and “expose corruption, “fight for affordability,” “demand sustainable growth that works for residents,” and “fix our traffic nightmare with real solutions, not more studies.”

“This is what America First looks like at the county level,” he added. “This is MAGA in action.”