Fox’s Peter Doocy Asks Trump, ‘Would You Ever Order a Mission to Go and Capture Vladimir Putin?’

Fox News Senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked President Donald Trump if he would “ever order a mission to go and capture” Russian President Vladimir Putin, like the operation conducted Saturday that saw Delta Forces arrest former Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

Doocy’s question came in relation to remarks by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, whose country has been at war with Russia since it invaded in 2022, when asked about the Maduro raid last week.

“If dictators can be dealt with in this way, then the United States of America knows what it should do next,” Zelensky quipped at the time, without mentioning who he was referring to.

While Trump took questions from reporters at his meeting with U.S. oil executives on Friday, Doocy raised the comment, adding: “Sounds like he wants you to go and capture Vladimir Putin.”

“Would you ever order a mission to go and capture Vladimir Putin?” he asked.

The president replied, “Well, I don’t think it’s going to be necessary. I’ve always had a great relationship with him. I’m very disappointed.”

He continued to express his frustration at closing a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia, set out as a priority on the campaign trail.

“I settled eight wars,” he claimed. “I thought this would be in the middle of the pack or maybe one of the easier ones. I don’t know if you know Peter, but this last month they lost 31,000 people, many of them Russian soldiers, and the Russian economy is doing poorly. I think we’re going to end up getting it settled. I wish we could have done it quicker because a lot of people are dying.”

