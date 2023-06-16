Ted Cruz Catches Hell for Invoking Pat Benatar in Political Harangue About Biden and Satan
Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) used some colorful language on Joe Pagliarulo’s talk show, and it’s raising the ire of Pat Benatar fans on Twitter.
Cruz was talking about the likelihood of President Joe Biden being impeached when he conjured up a wild image for Joe Pags’ audience:
Pagliarulo: If the Senate gets the impeachment and a trial is held, do you think you could ever get a supermajority to remove him?
Cruz: I don’t think Senate Democrats, if you had video of Joe Biden murdering children dressed as the devil under a full moon while singing Pat Benatar, they still wouldn’t vote to convict.
You can watch the clip here:
It’s a super metal scenario, full of so many cool elements, but Pat Benatar fans — and even casual defenders — are all fired up over her name being dropped.
Benatar is also on the record for being against murdering children and for protecting them from abuse:
If your ignorant enough to be unaware of Pat Benatar’s song “Hell is for children”, and too lazy to even check before replying, then someone has to educate you. If these words mean nothing to you, then get dressed in your devil suit and join the woke dems party. https://t.co/2FWWG8YiFO pic.twitter.com/XMe012RQgP
— Gabriel (@Gabriel__IIV) June 16, 2023
Social media is a battlefield, so if you’re going to invoke the name of a beloved musician, you’d better be prepared to hit them with your best shot.
Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com