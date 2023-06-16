Ted Cruz Catches Hell for Invoking Pat Benatar in Political Harangue About Biden and Satan

Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) used some colorful language on Joe Pagliarulo’s talk show, and it’s raising the ire of Pat Benatar fans on Twitter.

Cruz was talking about the likelihood of President Joe Biden being impeached when he conjured up a wild image for Joe Pags’ audience:

Pagliarulo: If the Senate gets the impeachment and a trial is held, do you think you could ever get a supermajority to remove him? Cruz: I don’t think Senate Democrats, if you had video of Joe Biden murdering children dressed as the devil under a full moon while singing Pat Benatar, they still wouldn’t vote to convict.

You can watch the clip here:

Ted Cruz: “I don’t think Senate Democrats, if you had video of Joe Biden murdering children dressed as the devil under a full moon while singing Pat Benatar, they still wouldn’t vote to convict.” pic.twitter.com/0a83AxV5RD — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) June 15, 2023

It’s a super metal scenario, full of so many cool elements, but Pat Benatar fans — and even casual defenders — are all fired up over her name being dropped.

Ted Cruz, KEEP PAT BENATAR'S NAME OUTYA DAMN MOUTH! pic.twitter.com/GBBDxAThzJ — itsallrealitv (@itsallrealitv) June 15, 2023

Pat Benatar rebelled against abuse, judgment, hatred; became iconic in the movement that shaped most gen x women’s strength and independence today. Of course she is evil to someone like ted — Moon's Maiden ⚡🦈 🇺🇸 🇦🇲 (@BoltedBrawler) June 16, 2023

Hey Ted Cruz, if that was your Best Shot, you Better Run, because I'm sure the great Pat Benatar & Joe Biden are All Fired Up and Invincible to your petty fucking nonsense because we progressives Live For Love even in the Shadows Of The Night. What a fucking asshole you are. — TheNoirPoetographer (@NoirPoetograpy) June 16, 2023

> Looks up why Pat Benatar was trending This whole thing gets funnier when you remember that she has a music video centered around killing nazis. pic.twitter.com/J7cDJnZtZo — Painted Outlaw (@CoralianRainbow) June 15, 2023

Pat Benatar was recently inducted into the rock and roll hall of fame. Ted Cruz left his own state during a horrific crisis where Texans died, including a little boy who froze to death in his bed. — Eileen Marie Sarah (@EileenMarieSar1) June 16, 2023

Benatar is also on the record for being against murdering children and for protecting them from abuse:

If your ignorant enough to be unaware of Pat Benatar’s song “Hell is for children”, and too lazy to even check before replying, then someone has to educate you. If these words mean nothing to you, then get dressed in your devil suit and join the woke dems party. https://t.co/2FWWG8YiFO pic.twitter.com/XMe012RQgP — Gabriel (@Gabriel__IIV) June 16, 2023

Social media is a battlefield, so if you’re going to invoke the name of a beloved musician, you’d better be prepared to hit them with your best shot.

