Ted Cruz Catches Hell for Invoking Pat Benatar in Political Harangue About Biden and Satan

By Jamie FreveleJun 16th, 2023, 11:19 am
 
Pat Benatar

(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) used some colorful language on Joe Pagliarulo’s talk show, and it’s raising the ire of Pat Benatar fans on Twitter.

Cruz was talking about the likelihood of President Joe Biden being impeached when he conjured up a wild image for Joe Pags’ audience:

Pagliarulo: If the Senate gets the impeachment and a trial is held, do you think you could ever get a supermajority to remove him?

Cruz: I don’t think Senate Democrats, if you had video of Joe Biden murdering children dressed as the devil under a full moon while singing Pat Benatar, they still wouldn’t vote to convict.

You can watch the clip here:

It’s a super metal scenario, full of so many cool elements, but Pat Benatar fans — and even casual defenders — are all fired up over her name being dropped.

Benatar is also on the record for being against murdering children and for protecting them from abuse:

Social media is a battlefield, so if you’re going to invoke the name of a beloved musician, you’d better be prepared to hit them with your best shot.

 

