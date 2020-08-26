House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) claimed on Wednesday that President Donald Trump is asking his supporters “to choose him over their children” as he pushes for the reopening of schools amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In response to a question about healthcare from Mediaite’s Tommy Christopher, Pelosi said, “I believe that President Trump is asking his supporters — who seem to be able to accept almost anything that he does — he’s asking them to choose him over their children and over their families. The health and well-being of their families, especially now as it comes to going back to school.”

“He wants to give the resources largely to the schools that will actually open as opposed to those who are making their judgement that it’s in the interest of safety in children not to go down that path,” she continued, concluding, “He’s saying to them, ‘It’s Donald Trump or your children.’ Think about it.”

Pelosi made the comments during a DNC press call, which was also attended by members of 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s campaign team and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

