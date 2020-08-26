An email sent out by Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) team on Wednesday responded to Republican claims that 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and the Democratic Party are “socialist.”

“If you have watched the first two nights of the Republican National Convention, and I am sorry if you have, you have probably seen speaker after speaker accuse Joe Biden and the Democratic Party of being SOCIALISTS who, if elected, will carry out the agenda of Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Ilhan Omar,” the email opened, before adding, “If only that were true…”

“But while they scream ‘socialist’ as an epithet in their videos and from the stage, what everyone needs to know is that Trump and the Republican Party just LOVE socialism — a corporate socialism for the rich and the powerful,” it continued. “And let’s be clear. Their brand of socialism has resulted in more income and wealth inequality than at any time since the 1920s, with three multi-billionaires now owning more wealth than the bottom half of our nation.”

“Their socialism has allowed, during this pandemic, the very, very rich to become much richer while tens of millions of workers have lost their jobs, their health care, and face eviction,” the email argued.

The Sanders team went on to list examples of government subsidies and tax breaks given to the Trump family, fossil fuel companies, and Amazon, as well as bailouts given to Wall Street following lobbying by White House economic adviser and “high priest of unfettered capitalism” Larry Kudlow, before quoting Martin Luther King: “This country has socialism for the rich, and rugged individualism for the poor.”

President Donald Trump, his reelection campaign, and the Republican Party have repeatedly attempted to portray Biden and vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris as socialists — including, most recently, at the Republican National Convention this week.

In an interview with Sinclar’s Eric Bolling earlier this month, Trump argued he should win the election “because Kamala’s a socialist.”

“Biden — you know Biden. He’s shot. I guess he’s a socialist,” he added, remarking, “If you asked him What does socialism mean?, he couldn’t give you an answer. He has no clue. But she’s really going to be running.”

