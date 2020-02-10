A podium sign collapsed on Monday as Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price answered questions about last week’s disastrous Iowa Caucus.

After being asked about “mathematical rounding errors” and the validity of the caucus results, Price’s Iowa Democratic Party podium sign fell onto the ground.

Despite the hiccup, Price ignored the sign and continued with his answer.

IDP Chair Troy Price answers question about why the party can’t change mathematical problems on the caucus night worksheets in the results: pic.twitter.com/o8z0dV9bcO — Iowa Starting Line (@IAStartingLine) February 10, 2020

The clip blew up on social media, with many considering it to be the perfect metaphor for the situation.

This is wild https://t.co/OMQPpuRb44 — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) February 10, 2020

really cool how the Iowa Democrats sign FALLS OVER at the same time he’s explaining that Buttigieg won because of bad math that they can’t fix https://t.co/tJuP7PW9aO — lvl 45 chao$ potu$ (@thetomzone) February 10, 2020

The Iowa Democrats sign falling off the podium about 10 seconds in really makes this a Moment Of Zen https://t.co/TQALpj3g7t — Brandon Wall (@Walldo) February 10, 2020

This seems to be a scene from Arrested Development. https://t.co/wNhMlqaBQV — Zeeshan Aleem (@ZeeshanAleem) February 10, 2020

this video is perfect https://t.co/RvFlysPGoI — Justin Sink (@justinsink) February 10, 2020

In any other country, this guy would be in jail right now. https://t.co/JqlbG6Sj8r — Michael Sayman (@michaelsayman) February 10, 2020

A slapstick prop gag may not be the most sophisticated kind of comedy but when perfectly executed, it’s hard to top https://t.co/Ld4QoVUNAx — Alex Yablon (@AlexYablon) February 10, 2020

Iowa Sharting Line (see 0:11 for the perfect metaphor) https://t.co/9g4H6jB2Jz — Billionaire Bill Corbett (@BillCorbett) February 10, 2020

The Iowa Caucus results were delayed for days after the Iowa Democratic Party decided to use a faulty app to compile the results.

Even as the results finally came in, social media users discovered them to be full of errors.

“The results released by the Iowa Democratic Party on Wednesday were riddled with inconsistencies and other flaws,” reported the New York Times, adding that “more than 100 precincts reported results that were internally inconsistent, that were missing data or that were not possible under the complex rules of the Iowa caucuses.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) called the situation “an embarrassment,” and said, “It was a disgrace to the good people of Iowa who take their responsibilities in the caucuses very seriously. They screwed it up badly is what the Iowa Democratic Party did.”

