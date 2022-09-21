‘Nothing Short of Antisemitic’: Former Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Joins Nadler in Condemning Rashida Tlaib

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-NY) slammed Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) for saying one cannot support Israel and be progressive.

During an online event on Tuesday, Tlaib said, “I want you all to know that among progressives, it becomes clear that you cannot claim to hold progressive values, yet back Israel’s apartheid government.”

“We will continue to push back and not accept this idea that you are progressive, except for ‘Philistine’, any longer,” she added.

Wasserman Schultz did not mince words in responding to Tlaib.

“The outrageous progressive litmus test on Israel by @RashidaTlaib is nothing short of antisemitic. Proud progressives do support Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish and democratic state. Suggesting otherwise is shameful and dangerous. Divisive rhetoric does not lead to peace,” she tweeted.

Wasserman Schultz isn’t the only Democrat to blast Tlaib over her comments.

“There’s nothing progressive about advocating for the end of Israel as a Jewish State. Nothing progressive about opposing the Abraham Accords, which promotes peace. Nothing progressive about opposing Iron Dome, which protects civilians from indiscriminate rocket fire,” tweeted Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY), a progressive.

“It’s not progressive to advocate for the end of Israel as a Jewish and Democratic State. It’s not progressive to oppose the life-saving Iron Dome. Supporting the only democratic state in the Middle East IS progressive,” tweeted Rep. Juan Vargas (D-CA), also a progressive.

Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL) tweeted that “there are progressive activists, progressive students, and progressive Members of Congress whose support of democratic Israel is fundamentally a part of their progressive values. They all belong at the table. We will not be silenced.”

