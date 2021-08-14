‘Racist Bullshit’: Maureen Dowd Gets Destroyed On Twitter for Blasting Obama Birthday as ‘Orgy of the 1 Percent’

By Caleb Howe
Aug 14th, 2021
 

The lavish Martha’s Vineyard party former president Barack Obama had with a few hundred mostly maskless friends last week has been the subject of multiple Twitter-based controversies, the most recent of which is swirling around liberal New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd, who criticized the whole thing rather viciously on Saturday.

In an oped titled “Behold Barack Antoinette” Dowd unleashed hell on the “over-the-top fete,” comparing it to the fictional soirees of F. Scott Fitzgerald character Jay Gatsby.

“Barack Obama gave a big, lavish, new-money party at his sprawling mansion on the water because he wanted to seem cool,” she wrote. “Being cool is important to him.”

“One difference is that Gatsby opened his house to the uninvited,” wrote Dowd, hitting the gathering on its Covid context. “Obama closed his house to many of the invited after getting flak for hosting ‘a celebrity mosh pit,’ as Stephen Colbert called it, while officials were telling people to mask back up.

Various members of the press have repeatedly and vaguely claimed that the party was “significantly scaled back” after concerns were raised about a mass gathering for non-essential purposes that would be filled with all the same liberal elites telling working class folks to stay home from church and put masks on infants. Still it remained a major part of the buzz and strife over the enormous bash.

“We already knew Obama gravitated to stars but it was disillusioning to see it on such a grand scale last weekend,” Dowd wrote, attacking the extravaganza on how it hurt Democrats at large. “It was as far from Flint and Scranton as you can imagine: an orgy of the 1 percent — private jets, Martha’s Vineyard, limousine liberals and Hollywood whoring — complete with a meat-free menu.”

For all those reasons, liberals and Democrats unleashed hell on Dowd all afternoon.

A lot of the criticism was just imply or accusing her outright of racism.

Still not everyone on that side of the aisle was burning Dowd as a racist hypocrite. Even some media folks thought she had a good point about the many aspects of the party that are bad for, well, the party.

The reactions are still rolling in for the column (And the party, for that matter). Will let you know how many times the word “heresy” comes up in my Google alerts.

There has been a spike in Covid cases in Martha’s Vineyard, a fact that has popped up in the news more than it would have otherwise had not the party so recently occurred. Perhaps the next stage of fallout will revolve around this tidbit, which hasn’t seen much print prior to Dowd’s oped.

“There were pop-up Plan B gatherings on the island and gallows humor among the iced. One joked that he would have liked to go mostly to see the old Obama gang from campaigns, except, oops, they weren’t there,” she wrote. That’s a funny line, positioned as it was ahead of the list of the disinviteds. But… “Plan B gatherings on the island”?

Surely that will generate some much-needed Twitter fighting in the coming days. After all…

if there is one thing we can never have too much of it's Twitter fights, old sport

