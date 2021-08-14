‘Racist Bullshit’: Maureen Dowd Gets Destroyed On Twitter for Blasting Obama Birthday as ‘Orgy of the 1 Percent’

The lavish Martha’s Vineyard party former president Barack Obama had with a few hundred mostly maskless friends last week has been the subject of multiple Twitter-based controversies, the most recent of which is swirling around liberal New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd, who criticized the whole thing rather viciously on Saturday.

In an oped titled “Behold Barack Antoinette” Dowd unleashed hell on the “over-the-top fete,” comparing it to the fictional soirees of F. Scott Fitzgerald character Jay Gatsby.

“Barack Obama gave a big, lavish, new-money party at his sprawling mansion on the water because he wanted to seem cool,” she wrote. “Being cool is important to him.”

“One difference is that Gatsby opened his house to the uninvited,” wrote Dowd, hitting the gathering on its Covid context. “Obama closed his house to many of the invited after getting flak for hosting ‘a celebrity mosh pit,’ as Stephen Colbert called it, while officials were telling people to mask back up.

Various members of the press have repeatedly and vaguely claimed that the party was “significantly scaled back” after concerns were raised about a mass gathering for non-essential purposes that would be filled with all the same liberal elites telling working class folks to stay home from church and put masks on infants. Still it remained a major part of the buzz and strife over the enormous bash.

“We already knew Obama gravitated to stars but it was disillusioning to see it on such a grand scale last weekend,” Dowd wrote, attacking the extravaganza on how it hurt Democrats at large. “It was as far from Flint and Scranton as you can imagine: an orgy of the 1 percent — private jets, Martha’s Vineyard, limousine liberals and Hollywood whoring — complete with a meat-free menu.”

For all those reasons, liberals and Democrats unleashed hell on Dowd all afternoon.

Huh. I guess Maureen Dowd is still alive. — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) August 14, 2021

I'm not sure who needs to hear this, Maureen Dowd, but Obama can invite whomever he wants to his birthday party. He's a private citizen and his social life is none of our business. — Catherine Ryan Hyde (@cryanhyde) August 14, 2021

If you're actually engaging with a Maureen Dowd column on Twitter in the year 2021, just go ahead and block me. It's like someone sending me a videotape of an Andy Rooney rant. Why would you even bother. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) August 14, 2021

Maureen Dowd getting a lot of play for her new column comparing to Obama to Jay Gatsby for his lavish parties. Such elitism! The last time she got this much attention is when someone shared pics from her cocktail party. pic.twitter.com/TRiMwbciOS — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) August 14, 2021

If Obama had had a bday party with real meat, Maureen Dowd would complain about the double standards and hypocrisy of the global warming-concerned elite. If he has Impossible Meat, she can call him an out of touch elitist. Nice gig. https://t.co/qNO7HoHt98 pic.twitter.com/X4KeWniQKe — Isaac Chotiner (@IChotiner) August 14, 2021

Now I’m picturing Maureen sitting in a Hans Wegner chair swirling her 4th chard muttering to herself AXE was disinvited but CLOONEY still went and looking around the empty room for affirmation. — Tim Miller (@Timodc) August 14, 2021

Let me get this straight: According to Maureen Dowd, Obama's (meatless) 60th birthday party was too big & lavish … but he disinvited too many people? https://t.co/RVoAVkcFYt — Greg Toppo (@gtoppo) August 14, 2021

I stopped reading Maureen Dowd back in the 90s and have no plans to break that happy streak. — Mark Sarvas 🌊 (@marksarvas) August 14, 2021

A lot of the criticism was just imply or accusing her outright of racism.

Yes! And Maureen Dowd isn't even a particularly talented writer. She made a career out of click-bait-type pieces, even before the Internet existed: https://t.co/RVpCLAIf4H — Litsa Dremousis (@LitsaDremousis) August 14, 2021

Barack Obama is far from perfect. But white people have done everything they can to tear the Obamas down to veil their conscious or subconscious biases/racism. I’d much rather see a Black person critique Black neoliberal capitalism than Maureen Dowd. https://t.co/eJMECOP4Dl — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) August 14, 2021

In Dowd's column, all the people she cites that were disinvited (Colbert, Larry David, Axelrod, Rahm, Caroline K.) or not invited (Nancy P., David Geffen) to Obama's 60th are white. Of the 3 she mentions who attended, 2 are Black (John Legend, Don Cheadle.) Coincidence? — Nell Scovell (@NellSco) August 14, 2021

To be clear, it's not a coincidence that MoDo is upset that white people were struck from the list. It sucks to not be included at fun places like tennis clubs and golf clubs and boating clubs (Hi @SenWhitehouse.) — Nell Scovell (@NellSco) August 14, 2021

is very at odds with the way she's covered previous Presidents (all of whom, obviously, were white.) — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) August 14, 2021

Seem to be a lot of white journalists co-signing Dowd’s take on “Obama excess.” Calm down, guys. He couldn’t invite everyone. — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) August 14, 2021

Maureen Dowd has been to plenty of fancy parties at the houses of successful white friends but she’s mad that a successful black man had a (gasp) party for his (gasp) birthday with his (gasp) friends. Fuck all the way off with this racist bullshit. — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) August 14, 2021

Still not everyone on that side of the aisle was burning Dowd as a racist hypocrite. Even some media folks thought she had a good point about the many aspects of the party that are bad for, well, the party.

Though they would never say it, Dowd’s brutal take echoes the view from Democratic leaders inside and outside the White House. All I have spoken with on the subject remain stunned by the poor judgment shown here. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) August 14, 2021

The reactions are still rolling in for the column (And the party, for that matter). Will let you know how many times the word “heresy” comes up in my Google alerts.

There has been a spike in Covid cases in Martha’s Vineyard, a fact that has popped up in the news more than it would have otherwise had not the party so recently occurred. Perhaps the next stage of fallout will revolve around this tidbit, which hasn’t seen much print prior to Dowd’s oped.

“There were pop-up Plan B gatherings on the island and gallows humor among the iced. One joked that he would have liked to go mostly to see the old Obama gang from campaigns, except, oops, they weren’t there,” she wrote. That’s a funny line, positioned as it was ahead of the list of the disinviteds. But… “Plan B gatherings on the island”?

Surely that will generate some much-needed Twitter fighting in the coming days. After all…

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com