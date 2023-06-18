Rand Paul Accuses Dr. Fauci of Having ‘Orchestrated’ Cover Up of Covid Origin in Fiery Interview With Bartiromo

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) went after the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, during a Sunday appearance on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo, accusing the national health expert of covering-up the origins of Covid-19.

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, Paul accused Fauci of wrongdoing regarding gain of function research and questioned the origins of the virus to a lab in Wuhan, China. The pair frequently had intense interactions during Congressional committee hearings. Fauci resigned last December after serving in the NIAID for over three decades.

Paul started the interview by criticizing Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates for providing financial assistance to organizations such as the World Health Organization. The GOP politician also accused Gates of funding gain of function research.

“But this has largely been funded by Bill Gates, who he funds the WHO more than most countries do. So there’s a responsibility there,” Paul said. “He’s inadvertently helped to create something… that the biggest danger to mankind right now is something that he’s been funding, and that is finding these viruses, taking them back to the lab, and manipulating them to make them more dangerous.”

However, Paul then turned his attention to Fauci, accusing the longtime national health expert of having “orchestrated” a cover up of the origins of COVID-19.

What we know is from the very first days of the pandemic in January of 2020, Anthony Fauci orchestrated a an elaborate cover up. He knew there was a problem. At three in the morning, he was emailing somebody on January 31st and that person was head of the committee that was supposed to review dangerous research. But Fauci allowed it to go around that. So he knew from the very beginning not only was he funding the Wuhan research, but he was going around the regulatory apparatus to let it happen, even though the rules said it shouldn’t have happened without more scrutiny. So he knew this from the beginning and it was an active cover up. He actively got papers placed that were not valid papers into large scientific journals. So, yes, there was a cover up from the very beginning, but a real judgment error. And this is a man, Anthony Fauci, who said in 2012 that this kind of research to create new virus was so important that even if a pandemic should take place, that it’d be worth the knowledge. I think there’s several million people, particularly a million Americans, who would question whether that was good judgment or not.

Earlier this week, journalists Matt Taibbi, Michael Shellenberger, and Alex Gutentag released a report via Substack, citing US government sources, which claimed the first people to contract Covid-19 were scientists from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com