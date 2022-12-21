Rand Paul Releases His Own Version of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas’ to Blast Spending Bill: ‘On Biden! On Stupid! On Dumber and Blitzen!’

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) wrote and performed his own “scary” version of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas to emphasize just how much he stands against the omnibus spending package.

“I wrote and performed my own scary version of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas. Enjoy!” the senator tweeted this week, linking to the song.

The song is primarily an anti-government spending cover peppered with shots at Democratic leaders, as well as a fellow Republican senator over spending.

“No budget was found, just mischief and debt, while the taxpayers hung their foreheads and wept,” Paul said.

The Republican fit in digs at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), President Joe Biden, and even Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) in his holiday-themed tune.

“With a little old driver so lively and quick, I knew in a moment it must be Saint Nick,” Paul said in the video posted to his social media. “More rapid than eagles. His coursers they came, and he whistled and shouted and called them by name: Now, McConnell! Now, Schumer! Now, Pelosi and Vixen! On Biden! On Stupid! On Dumber and Blitzen! To debt! To bankruptcy! To free money for all!”

McConnell has touted the omnibus spending bill as a success for Republicans despite numerous conservative lawmakers publicly standing against it.

“Now dash away, dash away more cash for all! And then in a twinkling, I heard on the roof the prancing and pawing of each little hoof as the economy threatened to run aground down the chimney,” Paul recited in his video.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) promised this week to kill bills in the House from GOP senators who support the spending package, should he become Speaker of the House in the new year.

