Rand Paul Rushes to Defend Trump for Flipping Off Auto Worker — a Day After President Called Him a ‘Stone-Cold Loser’

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) defended a Ford plant’s decision to suspend a worker for calling President Donald Trump a “pedophile protector” on Wednesday, arguing there is no such thing as freedom of speech in the workplace.

During an interview with Paul on Piers Morgan Uncensored, host Piers Morgan played a clip of Trump flipping the bird at 40-year-old auto worker TJ Sabula after Sabula heckled him during a visit to a Detroit Ford plant this week.

Sabula was suspended from his job shortly after the incident.

“Do you think the president’s response was appropriate?” asked Morgan after playing the clip, to which Paul replied:

I guess I would start with the person who yells. People think that freedom of speech means you can say anything you want, anywhere you want, but if you work for me and I’m Mr. Ford and I say you have to behave with decorum whether it’s President Obama or President Trump, I’ll fire your ass if you’re not polite and you need to be polite. At your workplace, you’ve got to. You do not have freedom of speech to call your boss a knucklehead […] Private property means the people who control the property have some controls over your behavior. So the person was inappropriate. Whether the president was inappropriate or not, I’m not going to make a judgement on it. I wasn’t there, I didn’t hear it, but I think it’s a useful lesson about speech that you can say anything you want, the government shouldn’t put you in jail, but your employer has no obligation to keep you on if you’re rude when you’ve invited the president to your business.

Morgan responded, “Sounds like you’re kind of defending the president’s right to flip the bird.”

“Take it as you will. Interpret it as you must, Piers,” concluded Paul.

Paul’s defense of the president came just a day after Trump called him a “stone-cold loser.”

The senator shrugged off Trump’s insult towards him on Piers Morgan Uncensored, making a joke about WWE star Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Watch above via Piers Morgan Uncensored.