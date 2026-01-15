Stephen Colbert Wonders If Trump’s Ford Heckler ‘Kind of’ Had a Point: ‘Where Are the Epstein Files?’

Comedian Stephen Colbert waded into President Donald Trump’s latest viral confrontation, suggesting that the auto worker who heckled the president during a Ford plant visit on Tuesday “kind of” had a point and used the moment to revive an unresolved political liability: the Jeffrey Epstein files.

During Wednesday night’s monologue on The Late Show, Colbert dissected footage of Trump swearing and flipping the bird after being heckled by Ford employee TJ Sabula, who shouted “pedophile protector” as the president passed by — a decision that has since resulted in his suspension.

The exchange, filmed on the factory floor, quickly spread online.

“Apparently, Trump has designated a new national bird,” Colbert joked, before adding: “That’s a new one. The President of the United States publicly F-bombs and then flips somebody off. That is the most crudely hostile response from the leader of our country since Herbert Hoover’s campaign slogan, ‘I’ll poop in every pot.'”

“You gotta hand it to that auto worker for getting under Trump’s skin like compound butter on a Thanksgiving Turkey,” he jibed. “And all because he brought up the Epstein files. Which reminds me, where are the Epstein files?”

As the audience cheered, the host leaned in: “Where are they? We were… I thought… I don’t know… we were told, I remember, we were told that there would be Epstein files. In fact, you signed a law mandating that you would have to release the Epstein files by the middle of last month. But you still haven’t.”

“Kind of makes you seem like a … what’s the phrase? Pedophile protector!” he jabbed.

