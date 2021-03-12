Remember That Time Andrew Cuomo Called for Eric Schneiderman to Resign After a New Yorker Article?

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) recently rejected calls for him to resign amid accusations of sexual harassment by multiple women — so what happened to his own calls for former Attorney General Eric Schneiderman to resign in the wake of similar misconduct allegations?

In 2018, Cuomo released a statement that called for Schneiderman’s resignation over claims made in a New Yorker article, writing, “The New Yorker has published an article on Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, which reports multiple women making serious allegations of assault. No one is above the law, including New York’s top legal officer.”

“I will be asking an appropriate New York District Attorney to commence an immediate investigation, and proceed as the facts merit,” the statement continued. “My personal opinion is that, given the damning pattern of facts and corroboration laid out in the article, I do not believe it is possible for Eric Schneiderman to continue to serve as Attorney General, and for the good of the office, he should resign.”

Fast forward three years later, and Cuomo is similarly facing calls to resign over harassment claims published in several outlets, including The New York Times.

Instead of employing the same metric he used to judge Schneiderman, Cuomo attempted to invoke “cancel culture” during his Friday afternoon press conference, and made it clear he has no plans to resign.

“The people of New York should not have confidence in a politician who takes a position without knowing any facts or substance. That, my friends, is politics at its worst,” Cuomo said, later adding, “People know the difference between playing politics, bowing to cancel culture, and the truth.”

A New Yorker piece published earlier in March highlighted the parallels of the accusations against Cuomo and Schneiderman — who allegedly physically abused his romantic partners.

Tanya Selvaratnam, who detailed her abusive relationship with Schneiderman while he was attorney general, also noted to the magazine that “if Schneiderman were still the state’s attorney general he would likely be tasked with investigating the accusations against Cuomo.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]