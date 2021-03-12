Governor Andrew Cuomo addressed recent calls for his resignation from top New York Democratic members of Congress during a Friday afternoon press conference.

“I did not do what has been alleged,” Cuomo says. “Period. I won’t speculate about people’s possible motives, but I can tell you, as a former attorney general who has gone through this situation many times, there are often many motivations for making an allegation.”

The embattled New York state governor is dealing with a number of controversial scandals, the latest of which is a sixth claim of sexual misconduct, one that includes allegations that Cuomo groped an aide in the Governor’s mansion, an issue which has been turned over to Albany police for possible criminal investigation.

A number of Representatives from New York state have publicly called for Cuomo to step down from office, including Reps Jerry Nadler, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jamaal Brown, and many others.

Cuomo directly address these calls by dismissing their understanding of the investigations into these claims. “Politicians who don’t know a single fact but yet form a conclusion and an opinion are in my opinion reckless and dangerous.”

“The people of New York should not have confidence in a politician who takes a position without knowing any facts or substance,” he continued. “That, my friends, is politics at its worst. Politicians take positions for all sorts of reasons. Including political expediency bowing to pressure.”

“But people know the difference between playing politics, bowing to the counter culture, and the truth. People know the difference between playing politics, bowing to cancel culture and the truth. Let the review proceed,” he continued. “I was not going to resign. I was not elected by the politicians. I was elected by the people.”

Watch above via Fox News.

